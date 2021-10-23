Ural56.Ru – News from Orenburg, Orsk and the Orenburg region. Politics, business, analytics

Photos from the scene

Residents of Orsk are frightened by another terrible murder in the east of the Orenburg region. This time the victim was a young woman. Her body with traces of a violent death was found in a black suitcase in the front garden near a residential building on Stanislavsky Street.

In social networks, residents of the city leave their comments. Someone assumes that the killer of the girl and the three students in Gai is one and the same person.

nataliaandreeva1121: – Now who will be hanged ??? Lazarev is in jail !! What’s going on in the city !!!! elenaselie: – So maybe this is the one who killed three girls? gulyasamarkina: – I thought about it too. Maybe Lazarev is wrongly accused. vinograd_orsk56: – Mmm damn second high-profile murder. Maybe the wrong one was closed? Comments in instagram Spelling and punctuation preserved

Recall that a resident of Orsk, Alexander Lazarev, is suspected of killing three girls in Gaya. These suspicions are not unfounded, since all kinds of examinations were carried out, the results of which indicated the killer. In addition, he admitted his guilt, he faces capital punishment.

Also read suggest that the so-called “Orsk maniac” returned to the city. Let us remind you that Valery Andreev, who is popularly nicknamed “Orsk maniac”, is suspected of rape, murder and disappearance of girls in the Orenburg region. The remains of one of the possible victims of the Orsk maniac – Olga Zhuravleva – were found on September 10, 2013 near the village of Dzhanatalap in a forest belt near the Orsk-Chelyabinsk bypass road.

The criminal was declared wanted in the summer of 2012, but since then no official information about his whereabouts has appeared. The last thing that was reported by the investigating authorities was that the Orsk maniac could change his appearance. Almost two years after the disappearance of Valery Andreev, experts drew up his identikits.

The media wrote that the serial maniac moved first to Karelia, then moved to Mordovia (Novosibirsk, Omsk, Kaliningrad, Krasnodar, Kazakhstan). One of the versions is that a man may be hiding in Kazakhstan. However, the matter does not go beyond speculation.

Orsk maniac tried to find participants in the “Battle of psychics” of the TNT channel Zulia Radzhabova and Leonid Konovalov (first broadcast, second broadcast). Sensing many of the circumstances of the case correctly, the psychics only told the investigators where Valery Andreev could be hiding.

At the end of 2019, he was put on the international wanted list. He topped the list of wanted criminals published by Interpol.

However, this is rather speculation, we are not talking about serial murders. It is possible that the young woman became a victim of a domestic conflict. In 2019, a similar crime took place in Gai, in 2020 – in Orsk. In both cases, the killers are caught and convicted.

Many also write that lately it has become scary to live in Orsk.

savelev56ru: – Something our city of Orsk has been gesticulating lately … elenakovaleva08: – Nightmare, horror, shock olgalobanova6347: – And this is because no one needs our city. People do not work, drink, young people have nothing to do, so they have fun as they can Poor, angry, irritable, not all of course, our town has become famous throughout Russia this fall Horror, horror when it stops Comments in instagram Spelling and punctuation preserved

Recall that a body with traces of violent death was found in the bushes near a residential building on Stanislavsky Street. At the scene of the tragedy, the journalist Ural56.Ru managed to find out that the murder was absolutely brutal.

Photos from the scene

A criminal case was initiated. His investigation is under the control of the Investigative Committee of Russia. Alexander Bastrykin demanded to identify the guilty person as soon as possible.

The Investigative Committee of Russia, which is investigating the gruesome murder of a young woman in Orsk, has published a video from the place where a dismembered corpse was found in a black suitcase. Also published a photo of the body in a black suitcase (18+).