US Armed Forces Announce Destruction of Al-Qaeda Leader * in Syria
The United States launched an airstrike in Syria, killing a senior leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group, * US Central Command reported.
WASHINGTON, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The United States launched an airstrike in Syria, killing a high-ranking al-Qaeda leader *, US Central Command reported. “Today’s airstrike in northwest Syria has killed a high-ranking al-Qaeda leader * Abdul Hamid al-Matar. data on civilians injured in the airstrike. The airstrike was carried out with the help of an MQ-9 (drone), “the command said. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
USA
Syria
Washington
2021
news
ru-RU
