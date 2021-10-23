https://ria.ru/20211023/aviaudar-1755903913.html

US Armed Forces Announce Destruction of Al-Qaeda Leader * in Syria

WASHINGTON, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The United States launched an airstrike in Syria, killing a high-ranking al-Qaeda leader *, US Central Command reported. “Today’s airstrike in northwest Syria has killed a high-ranking al-Qaeda leader * Abdul Hamid al-Matar. data on civilians injured in the airstrike. The airstrike was carried out with the help of an MQ-9 (drone), “the command said. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

