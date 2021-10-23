US State Department declares Russians a “homeless nationality”

https://ria.ru/20211024/ssha-1755985130.html
The United States has officially declared all Russians homeless
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The US State Department has classified Russians in the category that cannot obtain an American visa on the territory of their country. The information is published on the department's website, citizens of Russia were included in the list when it was last updated on October 21. The State Department notes that this category (Homeless Nationalities – literally "homeless nationalities." – Editor's note) includes citizens of states on whose territory there is no American consulate. It also includes residents of countries in which, according to the United States, the situation does not allow diplomats to process applications for a US visa due to the reduction in the number of consulate employees. As it is specified, Russians can obtain a US visa in the Polish capital Warsaw. In addition to Russian citizens, this list includes residents of Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. On August 1, the states had to bring the composition of their embassies and consulates in Russia in accordance with new requirements, according to which Washington is prohibited from hiring Russians and third-country nationals. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said earlier that these measures would reduce the number of diplomatic missions in Russia to 120, and therefore they would not be able to provide consular services in full. Russia established these rules as a response measures on sanctions that Washington imposed in April. As pointed out in the Russian Foreign Ministry, the US sanctions course does not meet the interests of the peoples of the two countries.
The State Department notes that this category (Homeless Nationalities – literally "homeless nationalities." – Editor's note) includes citizens of states on whose territory there is no American consulate. It also includes residents of countries in which, according to the United States, the situation does not allow diplomats to process applications for a US visa due to the reduction in the number of consular staff.
In addition to Russian citizens, this list includes residents of Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.
Russia set these rules in response to sanctions that Washington imposed in April. As pointed out in the Russian Foreign Ministry, the US sanctions course does not meet the interests of the peoples of the two countries.
