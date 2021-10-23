US State Department declares Russians a “homeless nationality”

https://ria.ru/20211024/ssha-1755985130.html

The United States has officially declared all Russians homeless

The US State Department has declared Russians a “homeless nationality” – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

The United States has officially declared all Russians homeless

The US State Department has classified Russians in the category that cannot obtain an American visa on the territory of their country. The information is published on the website of the department, … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T01: 11

2021-10-24T01: 11

2021-10-24T01: 17

tourism

in the world

Warsaw

USA

Poland

U.S. Department of State

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155148/60/1551486023_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f4089d8569ced512e4aadb1b55abf26c.jpg

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The US State Department has classified Russians in the category that cannot obtain an American visa on the territory of their country. The information is published on the department’s website, citizens of Russia were included in the list when it was last updated on October 21. The State Department notes that this category (Homeless Nationalities – literally “homeless nationalities.” consulates. It also includes residents of countries in which, according to the United States, the situation does not allow diplomats to process applications for a US visa due to the reduction in the number of consulate employees. As it is specified, Russians can obtain a US visa in the Polish capital Warsaw. were residents of Cuba, Eritrem, Iran, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. On August 1, the states had to bring the composition of their embassies and consulates in Russia in accordance with new requirements, according to which Washington is prohibited from hiring Russians and third-country nationals. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said earlier that these measures would reduce the number of diplomatic missions in Russia to 120, and therefore they would not be able to provide consular services in full. Russia established these rules as a response measures on sanctions that Washington imposed in April. As pointed out in the Russian Foreign Ministry, the US sanctions course does not meet the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

https://ria.ru/20210830/okhota-1747774846.html

https://ria.ru/20211005/diplomaty-1753247001.html

Warsaw

USA

Poland

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155148/60/1551486023_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47fcc20dba5d95f33fef9fe0c94ba79e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, warsaw, usa, poland, us state department, russia