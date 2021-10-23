Valkyrie Investments’ Bitcoin Futures ETF Started on Nasdaq

Bitcoin futures began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker BTFETF from Valkyrie Investments at $ 25.5.

Against the background of the launch of the instrument, the price of the first cryptocurrency dropped below $ 62,800.

Binance Hourly BTC / USDT Chart. Data: TradingView.

The actively managed Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF is based on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) settled bitcoin futures. His basket also includes digital gold micro futures (a tenth of BTC), which CME announced in May 2021.

In a press release, the company noted that the structure is the first of “a planned set of ETFs designed to provide investors with the opportunity to participate in the blockchain and digital asset industry.”

Customers’ funds of BTF are kept by the American financial holding US Bancorp. Valkyrie charges a management fee of 0.95%. Its competitor, ProShares, which launched its ETF on October 19, charges a similar percentage.

Asset manager VanEck, which will launch the Bitcoin futures ETF on Monday, October 25, has set a lower service fee of 0.65%.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted that in the first five minutes after the launch of BTF, the volume of trading in its shares amounted to $ 10 million. The indicator of the fund from ProShares for the same time on the first day was $ 30 million.

$ BTF up and running with a healthy $ 10m traded in first 5min, $ BITO is at $ 30m. You have to be happy with that spread if you are $ BTF, will be tough to keep up tho pic.twitter.com/03b3PCEsTx – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 22, 2021

Within an hour after the launch, the value of the fund’s securities fell to $ 24.61. The trading volume reached 835,000 shares (~ $ 20.5 million at the current price).

ProShares ETF trading volume on the first day of NYSE amounted to 24.42 million shares. According to this indicator, the instrument took the second place among all exchange-traded funds.

The structure was the first ETF that took 2 trading sessions to break the $ 1 billion mark. The previous record was set 18 years ago – SPDR Gold Shares crossed this mark in three days.

Let us remind you that the fund from ProShares has almost reached the maximum allowed volume of contracts stipulated by the CME rules.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER