Veteran of Russian special forces assessed the level of training of Ukrainian saboteurs

Aleksey Arestovich, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, known for his scandalous statements, threatened Russia with terrorist attacks on its territory of Russia in the event of a full-scale war. How do you feel about such statements? How dangerous is the threat? Veteran of the Russian special forces Sergei Kozlov shared with the correspondent of “MK” his opinion about the level of professionalism of the special forces “Square”.

Many Russian mass media, talking about the armed forces of Ukraine, openly demonstrate a derisive attitude towards the army of the once fraternal people. However, analyzing the events of the seven-year war in Donbass, it becomes no laughing matter. Zakharchenko, Mozgovoy, Givi, Motorola … – all these outstanding military leaders of the unrecognized republics were eliminated by the special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Sergei Kozlov, a retired officer of the Russian special forces, it should be recognized that Ukraine today has quite combat-ready Special Operations Forces (MTR), which can solve very sensitive tasks. The number is about 15 thousand people.

The main tasks of the MTR are to conduct combat, reconnaissance and sabotage actions, conduct anti-terrorist and psychological operations, reconnaissance on enemy territory, and create agent networks.

Two years ago, during the international exercises Flaming Sword-2019, the personnel of the 140th Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the full range of capabilities in accordance with the assigned tasks. The NATO Senior Observer concluded that the assessment of the Ukrainian Special Operations Task Force was carried out in accordance with the procedures and requirements of NATO standards. The received certificate granted the 140th center the right to participate in the NATO rapid reaction force.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the first-ever unit from a non-NATO country to receive such a certificate.

According to a number of Ukrainian experts, special operations forces are becoming a very important factor in the use of force to resolve the issue of “de-occupation of the territory of Ukraine from Russian invaders.” That is, despite the Minsk agreements, Ukrainians are being indoctrinated with the idea of ​​a military solution to the problem of Crimea and Donbass. And now Kiev politicians declare that if something happens, “Russia is guaranteed to get a war on its territory.”

Naturally, spetsnaz does not win a war alone. According to Sergei Kozlov, the strike units may be the National Battalions and, above all, the Azov regiment (banned in the Russian Federation), which is distinguished by high military discipline, morale and level of combat training. Now he is a member of the National Guard, allegedly, for three years now he has been engaged in the protection of the rear. However, this is not quite true. On a rotational basis, his fighters also work on the front lines.

– Can you compare Russian and Ukrainian special forces?

– Any military structure can only be “compared” with each other by war. I can only say that their level of training is very high. This is confirmed by the fact that they cleaned out almost the entire top of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Special units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively working in our Crimea, organizing sabotage there. Russia does not conduct such operations on the territory of Ukraine. Therefore, I cannot compare the level of training with each other.

– Often, information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine is presented in our media in a derisive manner. Are we underestimating a potential adversary?

– I think this is just another nonsense. “From the taiga to the British seas, the Red Army is the strongest of all” – all this has already passed before the Great Patriotic War. As soon as we take off our rose-colored glasses and take a sober look at them and at ourselves, maybe then positive changes will begin. Including in our special forces, where everything is not very good either. Information opposition to Ukraine should not be based on fantasies about its weakness and reading mantras about a weak and stupid enemy. It is our own verbiage in the media and mockery of the enemy that allows him, secretly for us, to build up his forces for a surprise strike.