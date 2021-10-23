Vin Diesel still hasn’t come to terms with Paul Walker’s death

The Fast and the Furious franchise star Paul Walker passed away tragically over 8 years ago. His best friend, Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, still remembers Paul every day.

If you look at Vin Diesel’s official page on the Instagram social network, you will notice that quite often the actor publishes joint photos with Paul. For this, Diesel does not need any reasons, he does it just like that, in memory of his friend. Recently, the world saw the ninth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, which breaks all records at the box office. On this occasion, Vin gave a large-scale interview, in which he could not get around the topic of his personal tragedy. The celebrity admitted that he still cannot come to terms with the tragic end of Paul Walker’s life.

Diesel said that Paul is a brother to him, although they are strangers to each other by blood. He cannot just call him the best friend, this status is not enough. When Vin heard of the tragic news, he thought for a moment that his life was over. That is why the actor still cannot realize and accept the loss.

After Walker died, Diesel could not come to his senses for a long time. However, he decided that the family of the deceased needed more help and support than himself. Therefore, it was decided to go to Paul’s house for a while and live with his family.

However, when the actor entered his friend’s house, he realized that he was simply nailed to the floor, the numbness was so strong that he could not move and talk. And what he heard in his address forever changed his life and finally broke in that difficult period.

“I was convinced that the family just needed my support. But when I came to them there, I simply could not utter even a word, then I realized that I needed the support and strength of their family. His mother came up to me and hugged me very tightly, she told me that she was terribly sorry. I was then very surprised and asked her again: “After all, it’s you the mother who lost her child?”. She confirmed it to me, but then added: “Yes, but you are the person who recently lost the other half of himself.” – Vin Diesel recalls.

A celebrity often scrolls this day in his memory. The celebrity also said that he still calls up with Paul’s family members every day and maintains good relations. Most of all, he is related to Walker’s daughter. The girl found in Vina a real friend who replaces her father. She can always tell the actor about her feelings and personal life. Therefore, Diesel knows everything about the state of mind of the baby and he is happy with this thought.