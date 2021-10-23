Warner Bros. deprived ex-wife of Depp Amber Heard of the role in “Aquaman 2”

Johnny Depp fans have long been trying to get his ex-wife Amber Heard removed from the filming of Aquaman 2. This is due to the divorce proceedings of the actors, during which many unpleasant facts about both spouses were revealed.

So, Depp’s accusations of violence led to the fact that the actor was fired from several films. For example, he will no longer be filming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, where the actor played the main villain of Grindelwald.

According to Express, Heard was removed from the superhero movie Aquaman 2 due to a “failed physical.” At the same time, an article published on Yahoo !, also states that the dismissal is not related to a public lawsuit with Depp.

The source said that the reason for this decision by the film company Warner Bros., is that it “put on a few pounds before filming.” The same is said in the Australian online publication Sausage Roll. According to the source, the body of the actress is in “terrible shape”, although the contract with the film company says what parameters she should adhere to during filming.

Recall that Hurd played the role of Mera – the beloved of the protagonist Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa. It is expected that the ex-wife of Depp will be replaced by Emilia Clarke, who played the wife of the character Momoa in the TV series “Game of Thrones”.

Earlier it was reported that Depp is struggling to return to cooperation with major film studios. He currently has no film roles. But according to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, Depp is working to get back into good projects from big studios like Warner Bros. and Disney.