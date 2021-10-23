we are closing the gap with competitors faster than expected / News / Overclockers.ua

Intel’s recent financials for the third quarter showed that the company continues to grow its profits consistently at a strong pace. Meanwhile, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a report that the company is catching up with its competitors in chipmaking at a faster pace than expected.

“In relative terms, we are closing the gap with the industry, perhaps even faster than I expected just a quarter ago. I am pleased to announce that Intel 7, Intel 4, Intel 3, Intel 20A and Intel 18A are on or ahead of the schedule we set in July, ”Gelsinger said.

Essentially, Intel’s CEO was primarily referring to Taiwanese contract manufacturer TSMC. At the moment, Taiwanese are the undisputed leaders both in terms of semiconductor production volumes and scientific and technological progress. The second important player is Samsung Foundry, although they are experiencing problems and lagging behind TSMC.



Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

… We have attracted over a hundred potential customers, including several large ones, to collaborate on Intel’s cutting edge 18A technology. What’s more, several partners are gearing up to test Intel’s 16 process technology, which will debut in silicon next year.

We also had a significant win with the US government, which selected Intel to provide contracted services in the first phase of its Ramp C program. We are proud of this achievement and the trust that has been placed in us. In turn, we guarantee to provide them with reliable production facilities and ensure quality …