What is known about Angelina Jolie’s unusual gold jewelry

The adornment of the actress amazed many, so we tried to find out its cost and the name of the designer.

After the appearance Angelina Jolie on the red carpet of the movie “The Eternals” last week, the world does not subside – everyone continues to discuss grown up children stars and her incredible look in a Balmain outfit. Then the actress complemented the outfit with pumps and massive gold jewelry, but most of all in her image everyone was attracted by the unusual decoration on the chin.

Angelina Jolie / Associated Press

It turns out that the author of such a cafe is the American jeweler Nina Berenato. The decoration is one of a kind, its cost is $ 50.

The kafa is made of 14-karat gold and has a standard size, but, as Nina’s website says, gold is quite malleable, so it allows you to adjust the kafa to your curves of the face. The jewelry is fixed in the mouth behind the lip and pressed against the lower part of the chin.

Angelina Jolie / Associated Press

The idea of ​​creating such laconic face jewelry came to the girl in 2019, then she was ordered to create 10 gold masks for two clips of Beyoncé Spirit and Black is King.

A fragment from the clip of Beyoncé Spirit / screenshot from the video

We also note that this appearance of Jolie on the track in a metal accessory is not the only case. In 2019, the actress took to the red carpet wearing a metal corset custom-made by jeweler Sabina Roemer.

Angelina Jolie / Associated Press

The corset was an addition to Angelina’s luxurious dress, created by the Ralph & Russo brand. Sabina showed the process of creation on Instagram.

