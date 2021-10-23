what is known at the moment – news of Ryazan, Kasimov, Sasov, Skopin and Ryazan region today – 62INFO

On October 22, the morning in the Shilovsky district began with explosions. On the territory of the synthetic fiber plant “Elastic” one of the shops caught fire. The fire occurred in the building of Razryad LLC, which produces explosives for industrial purposes.

“Elastic” itself produced aircraft weapons and rockets for multiple launch rocket systems.

Officially, information about the fire in the village of Lesnoy arrived at 8:22. Appeared video from the place fire, and later himself moment of explosion …

The dead and injured

First, they reported five dead, then seven. Later, the information was clarified, and it became clear that, probably, the entire change of enterprise would not return home today. 16 people died The fate of one worker was unknown for a long time, but later he was also found. The bodies were badly burned, there is no way to identify them visually, only after examinations.

One person ended up in the Lesnovskaya hospital with severe burns. The doctors failed to save him.

According to the head of the Shilovsky district administration, Vladimir Lukantsov, there were 17 people in the shop at the time of the fire.

Fighting fire

The fire was immediately put out by 24 rescuers. By 9.30 am the fire managed to localize on an area of ​​160 square meters. By the same time, representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the preliminary cause of the fire: violations of the technological process. As a result, later the fire was extinguished by 171 people and 47 pieces of equipment.

The authorities said they would use aviation with medical modules on board, if necessary. The airmobile groupings of the Centrospas detachment, consisting of about 45 people and 8 pieces of equipment, as well as the Tula Rescue Center of the EMERCOM of Russia – 50 people and seven pieces of equipment, including two heavy rescue vehicles based on KamAZ, an excavator and a truck crane, were also brought to readiness.

The reaction of the authorities

Deputy Chairman Dmitry Filippov and Head of the Ministry of Health Andrei Prilutsky went to the scene of the fire in the Shilovsky district. Later, they were joined by the acting head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Alexander Chupriyan.

Investigators opened a criminal case into the death of people in a fire in accordance with part 3 of article 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence.” An investigative group headed by the head of the regional Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia Vladimir Nikeshkin left for the scene.

It turned out that industrial safety violations had already been found at the burned-out enterprise.

Governor Nikolai Lyubimov expressed his condolences to the relatives of those killed in the fire in the Shilovsky district. The families of the victims will be paid a million rubles each. October 25 in the Ryazan region was declared a day of mourning.

A hotline was opened for the relatives of the dead and injured: 8 (4912) 25-72-90.

Irina Orlova