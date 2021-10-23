Which of the old heroes will appear in the new Marvel project “What If …?”

Marvel’s Disney + What If …? Animated series is coming soon. The project will tell about alternative superhero stories. The first episode will air on the service on August 11.

Recently it became known which of the old actors will join the project to voice their own characters. So, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Sebastian will appear in the new Marvel animated series. Stan (The Winter Soldier) and many others. By the way, Black Panther will be voiced by Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last August due to cancer. He finished work on What If? shortly before his death. The animated series became the last project of the actor.

Thor: Ragnarok movie group

It will probably be easier to say which of the actors abandoned the project. Other voices will appear in Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

Photo: Marvel

Each episode (and there will be ten in total) will be devoted to the most significant plot twists from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All events will be rethought and radically changed. So, for example, Peggy Carter (the main love of Captain America) will become Captain Britain, and Black Panther will appear in the form of Star-Lord.