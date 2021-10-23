why EU policy has led to energy poverty

The European Commission will present its own assessment of the situation on the gas market by mid-November. The participants in the EU summit agreed on this. The skyrocketing gas prices, which are promising big problems for European consumers in the coming winter, have overshadowed all other issues on the agenda. And it seems that this time no one had any doubts that Europe needed gas. Only to get it in the right volumes and at an affordable price, she is still in no hurry.

Leaving a warm car to journalists, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simpson wrapped a warm scarf around her neck tighter, although she herself comes from cold Estonia, and on the streets in Brussels they are not scary at all +10. What will be in minus 10? Apparently, Europeans will remember the energy of the sun.

“We have presented our toolbox. This is a set of quick measures that Member States can already implement, but the ultimate goal is to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels,” Simpson said.

Not everyone is ready to believe in this mantra about the saving role of green energy at the level of heads of state. At the EU summit, opinions on what to do with exorbitant electricity prices were divided: someone was in favor of strengthening the role of nuclear energy, France has its share at 70% already, perhaps that is why Macron, who did not wear a mask, literally emitted optimism. Some countries are in favor of accelerating the energy transition: all eyes are again riveted on Merkel, and not only because this is the last summit for her. In a split situation, everyone needs this machine to find compromises, as Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel put it.

“Many do not know, but Merkel was a kind of compromise machine, very often, when some things got stuck, Angela appeared and said, ok, I propose the following, and we agreed, despite all the ambitions of the participants,” Bettel said.

The EU summit without Merkel – like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel Tower, was announced by the head of the Council of Europe Charles Michel to a general ovation behind closed doors. For the Germans now, it is obvious that it is much more important that Germany did not remain without gas. And it still receives it under long-term contracts from Russia at $ 300, and not at $ 1000 and above, as in the so-called free spot market. For which the functionaries from the European Commission so advocated and what Gazprom called for. The topic was widely discussed at a meeting of the Valdai Club with the participation of President Vladimir Putin.

“What we are now seeing, say, on the same energy markets, is this a manifestation of the very capitalism that does not work. Will the market regulate? Please, 1500 or 2000 dollars per 1000 cubic meters of gas. What did he regulate?” – Everything began to be reduced to the spot. And on the spot, to a large extent, it is not real gas, not physical volumes that do not increase, but paper gas. It is written on a piece of paper. But there is no physical volume. They are decreasing. “

The President added that production in Europe fell by 22.5 billion cubic meters in the first half of the year, 18.5 billion cubic meters were not pumped into gas storage facilities. 71% uploaded. The deficit on the European market may amount to about 70 billion cubic meters, this is a man-made result of the economic policy of the European Commission. Of course, no one admits mistakes. The current head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said the day before that Europe’s dependence on gas allegedly led to high prices. Today, following the results of two-day discussions between the leaders, there was also a recognition that Europe still needs him.

“Obviously, we need more renewable and clean energy. At the same time, we need a stable source – this is nuclear energy, during the transition period, of course, we need natural gas,” the European official said.

EU leaders also decided to intensify contacts with suppliers of blue fuel and agreed to think about how to create a strategic gas reserve, said von der Leyen, adding that this may help to optimize prices. In the meantime, EU citizens are encouraged to get used to energy poverty. In Spain, according to Euronews, electricity has already become a luxury for every tenth home.

French TV channels talk about possible social riots in connection with shock prices for electricity and fuel and illustrate the crisis situation with understandable graphs – a sharp rise in prices by tens of percent, and so on throughout Europe. The energy crisis is hitting both households and industry. For example, Nyrstar has already cut production in half. We are talking about three foundries in Europe, the CEO of the foundry Henk Leendertse confirmed that making zinc turns out to be more expensive than not making it.

In such a situation, everyone rescues himself as best he can, and now Lithuania, which was fundamentally opposed to electricity from the Belarusian nuclear power plant and incited Ukraine to do the same, now increased supplies from the Belarusian nuclear power plant, Ukrainian people’s deputy Andrey Gerus is indignant, and Lithuania, according to him, is registering this energy, like purchasing in Latvia. An emergency regime has been declared in Moldova – the pressure in the country’s gas pipelines has dropped to a critical level. Including – in the Glory Memorial in Chisinau, where they even had to extinguish the Eternal Flame.

The situation could be stabilized by the early launch of Nord Stream 2, Putin said that deliveries along the first line could begin the very next day after receiving permission from the FRG regulator, and the filling of the second line with gas will be completed in mid-December. With a shortage of 70 billion cubic meters, this pipeline can pump 55 billion, but the Europeans are pulling.

The Russian President even remembered the fairy tale about the wolf’s tail. Anyone who lowered his tail into an ice-hole in winter and tries to catch a fish there, in this case, in troubled water, he will freeze.

Not everyone is happy with this prospect. The chairmen of the Bundestag committees for economics and energy spoke in favor of the early launch of the SP-2.