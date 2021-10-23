Why panic began at the legendary Zavolzhsky engine plant – Cars

Exactly after our material, a joint meeting of the administration, trade union activists and heads of structural divisions took place at ZMZ. The event was held by the chairman of the trade union committee, and Ruslan Gorevoy, General Director of PJSC ZMZ, Director of ZF LLC UAZ, personally answered the questions of the engine builders.

Formally, the main topic of the meeting was the incidence of coronavirus, but Mr. Gorevoy devoted a considerable part of his speech to information from the AvtoVzglyad portal.

– We do not plan to close production and continue to work on the production of 4-cylinder engines at the ZMZ industrial site. And we will produce them, I am sure, for a long time, since these engines are directly related to the life cycle of UAZ vehicles, – said the General Director of ZMZ PJSC.

At the same time, the “chief engine builder” noted that he continues to optimize the number, production areas and processes, and the enterprise is constantly fighting – “for the efficiency of the enterprise, for its future.”

In social networks, the statement of Ruslan Gorevoy was met with skepticism, specifying: why then the management is now cutting down entire units, without which the work of the plant is simply impossible? But, it is clear that no one will get an answer to this quite logical question.