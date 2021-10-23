Why Vin Diesel took the daughter of the deceased Paul Walker to the altar

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel took to the altar the daughter of Paul Walker, his colleague on the Fast and the Furious, who died in a car accident. The touching photos from the ceremony were published by Meadow’s bride Rain Walker (it cannot be stressed enough that the girl’s name translates as “rain in the meadow”) on her Instagram page.

In the picturesque footage, the 22-year-old model is shown walking arm in arm with Diesel: she is wearing a light white dress, and the accompanying, who is also Meadow’s godfather, is wearing a sky-blue suit. The next photo shows the newlyweds showered with petals. The wedding ceremony was held on the beach in the open air. Judging by the small number of guests, only the closest were present.

Walker chose actor Louis Thornton-Allan as her husband. The couple celebrated their wedding in the Dominican Republic back in early October.

Crash, which claimed the life of Paul William Walker IV (full name of the artist. – Ed.) took place on November 30, 2013. The actor and his old friend Roger Rodas attended a charity event in support of the Filipinos affected by Typhoon Haiyan, after which they got into Rodas’ red Porsche Carrera GT. On the way, the driver lost control, and automobile crashed into a lamppost and a nearby tree, and then caught fire. Both died on the spot. Vin Diesel often reminds subscribers on social networks about the friendship that connected him with Walker, talks about his irreparable loss.











“The Fast and the Furious” made famous not only the late Paul Walker. For Diesel himself, this series of films was a real breakthrough, although before her the artist had taken part in successful projects. For many years, with the release of each new picture, a new wave of popularity overtook him. According to Delovaya Gazeta Vzglyad, in 2021 Diesel became one of the highest paid actors in the world according to the American edition of Forbes – he took fifth place after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg and Ben Affleck.

Earlier, as 5-tv.ru reported, Vin Diesel announced his desire to deliver musical based on “Fast and the Furious”.