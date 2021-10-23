Will Smith lost weight and showed great shape

This spring, the star of the movie “Men in Black” honestly admitted that he relaxed in quarantine and it was time to go in for sports

The 53-year-old actor, like many people around the world, at the beginning of this year admitted to fans that he relaxed somewhat in self-isolation mode and is no longer the fit athlete he was during the filming of the movie “I Am Robot” and others. Will accompanied the message with an ironic snapshot, which instantly spread across the web. But now the actor has recorded a new video in which he announced that he is “at the peak of his form.”

Photo by Will Smith at the beginning of the year [+–] Photo: Instagram / Will Smith

Will Smith admitted that he worked hard these six months and, finally, he managed to get rid of those extra pounds.



Photo: Instagram willsmith

Photo: Instagram willsmith

However, he demonstrated this a little earlier, starring in a stylish photo shoot for GQ magazine.

But in a funny video, Will demonstrated how hard he exercises after his coach lifts him out of bed in the morning, shouting, “Are you still in bed? Get up, damn it!” The actor lifts heavy weights, pulls himself up and goes for a run even on a foggy cold morning.

We will remind, earlier Will Smith spoke about his family and confirmed that he lives with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in an open polygamous marriage.