ZabZhD will help the family of an assistant driver who died in an accident in the Amur region
ZabZhD will help the family of an assistant driver who died in an accident in the Amur region
2021-10-23T15:30
2021-10-23T15: 30
2021-10-23T15: 30
BLAGOVESCHENSK, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The family of an assistant driver who died as a result of a collision between a truck and a freight train at the Ice station of the Trans-Baikal Railway (ZabZhD) in the Amur region will receive assistance, ZabZhD reports. on the railroad tracks in front of an approaching freight train. The driver applied emergency braking, but the distance was insufficient, and the collision could not be avoided. As a result, a locomotive and 14 wagons of a freight train derailed, the driver of the car and an assistant driver died. After the incident, traffic on one railway track was opened. Passenger trains detained due to the accident were sent along the routes. The restoration work continues. Operational headquarters are working at Russian Railways and on the Trans-Baikal Railway to coordinate work to eliminate the consequences of the accident.
