Zakharova responded to Kosov’s statements on Russian diplomats

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova spoke about Kosovo’s actions against Russian diplomats. According to her, they do not entail consequences for their legal status.

Zakharova recalled that Russian diplomats are accredited with the UN Mission in Kosovo. As stated on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow calls on the UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) to ensure the safety of the personnel of the Russian chancellery in Pristina within the framework of its powers. “We expect the corresponding written guarantees from the UN administration,” the Foreign Ministry speaker said.

Russia also expects that “the defiant behavior of Kosovo officials will receive due critical qualifications from the settlement partners.” According to her, this is a deliberate provocation “for the sake of serving the Western project of creating a puppet Albanian-populated state education.” He is pursuing an aggressive policy “not least directed against Russia and its constructive role in the Balkans.”

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Belgrade said it did not recognize the decision of the authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo to expel two Russian diplomats from the branch of the embassy in Pristina.

Before that, the President of Kosovo announced the decision to recognize the two Russian diplomats as persona non grata on the territory of the republic.