Zelenskiy’s aide could not directly answer the question about the offshore scandal

The first assistant to the President of Ukraine Serhiy Shefir could not directly answer the question about the offshore scandal around the studio “Kvartal 95”, which was once created together with RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021

KIEV, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The first aide to the President of Ukraine Serhiy Shefir could not directly answer the question about the offshore scandal around the Kvartal 95 studio, which he once created together with the current head of state Volodymyr Zelensky. Shefir was asked on Friday evening if Zelenskiy would like to transfer money from offshores to Ukraine and pay taxes on them. Pandora “about the alleged involvement of a number of world leaders in offshore schemes. Among them is Zelensky. He confirmed the existence of offshore accounts, but said that they were not used for money laundering. Journalists of the “Investigation.Info” publication showed a film about offshore Zelensky and the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky as part of this dossier. According to journalists, in particular, Zelensky and the Shefir brothers registered a company in offshores, the trust owner of which is the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov. In particular, the film says that the offshore companies of the owners of “Quarter 95” were used to buy three luxury apartments in London.

