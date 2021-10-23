Zelensky offers Gazprom a 50% discount on gas transit to Europe – Gazeta.Ru

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is offering Gazprom a 50% discount on gas transit to Europe in excess of the 40 billion cubic meters per year established by the contract. It is reported by Bloomberg…

“Ukraine offers these additional opportunities for all countries – potential transit countries. We would like to see European companies as clients, but these additional opportunities are available to Gazprom as well. Taking into account the current transit tariff, the discount will be, as I assume, 50%, ”Zelensky stressed.

He stressed that Ukraine is discussing a proposal to transport gas with Berlin and Brussels. According to Zelenskiy, they are expected to take steps soon in practical negotiations on this issue, which is “certainly important for the whole of Europe.”

Formerly Zelensky stated on the importance of maintaining gas transit on the territory of Ukraine. He stressed that the guarantee of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is its energy security, and the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2 opens up new challenges for Ukraine in addition to the existing ones.