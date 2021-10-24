1.7 million: A record number of migrants tried to cross the US border with Mexico. Biden is blamed for the crisis

9 hours ago

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, More than 145 thousand children were among those trying to get into the USA through the land border

Over the past year, more than 1.7 million people have been detained at the US-Mexico border, a record figure in history. Republicans have accused President Biden of prompting a colossal influx of migrants with his promise of citizenship.

More than half of the detainees were deported back to their home countries, according to the US Border and Customs Service.

In addition, from the statistical summary of the border and customs service for the last financial year, from September to September, it follows that 1.7 million arrests, strictly speaking, does not mean that 1.7 million different people were detained: many illegal immigrants repeated an attempt to get from the USA, some more than once.

Citizens of more than 160 countries tried to get to America. Most of the migrants came from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. These are mainly middle-aged people (over 1.1 million people). At the same time, according to the US authorities, over the past 12 months, a record number of unaccompanied children, more than 145 thousand, tried to cross the border.

For comparison: according to Human Rights Watch estimates, in 10 months from the beginning of 2020, about 73 thousand migrants tried to illegally cross the southern border with the EU. Several thousand more have been trying to get to Europe through Belarus in recent months.

Recently, President Joe Biden’s rating, already weakened by the hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, continued to fall, not least because of his migration policy.

Biden promised to be more humane towards migrants (and Democrats constantly accused former President Donald Trump of inhuman treatment of them), but during his presidency, the situation on the southern border has only worsened.

Now, according to a poll conducted in early October, only 35% of US citizens support Biden’s actions on migration.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Most migrants arrive at the southern border of the United States from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The number of migrants detained at the southern border of the United States over the past 12 months has broken a record 20 years ago. In 2000, more than 1.6 million people tried to cross the border illegally.