1.7 million: A record number of migrants tried to cross the US border with Mexico. Biden is blamed for the crisis

Cornelius Chandler
US Police Officer Searches Refugee

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

More than 145 thousand children were among those trying to get into the USA through the land border

Over the past year, more than 1.7 million people have been detained at the US-Mexico border, a record figure in history. Republicans have accused President Biden of prompting a colossal influx of migrants with his promise of citizenship.

More than half of the detainees were deported back to their home countries, according to the US Border and Customs Service.

In addition, from the statistical summary of the border and customs service for the last financial year, from September to September, it follows that 1.7 million arrests, strictly speaking, does not mean that 1.7 million different people were detained: many illegal immigrants repeated an attempt to get from the USA, some more than once.

Citizens of more than 160 countries tried to get to America. Most of the migrants came from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. These are mainly middle-aged people (over 1.1 million people). At the same time, according to the US authorities, over the past 12 months, a record number of unaccompanied children, more than 145 thousand, tried to cross the border.

