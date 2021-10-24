41 MH / s with a power consumption of 66 W / News / Overclockers.ua

Nvidia has shipped a professional RTX A2000 graphics card based on the GA106 GPU this month. This GPU, we recall, is the basis of the GeForce RTX 3060 gaming card. The device is notable for its low-profile design, the absence of additional power connectors and, as the first tests show, high energy efficiency in cryptocurrency mining.

The Nvidia RTX A2000 uses an 8nm GA106 crystal in a configuration with 3328 CUDA cores, 104 tensor cores, 26 RT cores, and a 192-bit memory bus. The video buffer is represented by six gigabytes of GDDR6 with ECC support and a bandwidth of 288 GB / s. The GPU boost-mode frequency is only 1200 MHz, and the nominal TGP level does not exceed 70 W. Cooling of the video card is provided by a two-slot cooler based on a centrifugal fan.

Nvidia RTX A2000 normally mines Ethereum at 32-33 MH / s. If you resort to overclocking, overclocking the GDDR6 memory to 14.4 GHz (effective), this figure can be increased to 41 MH / s. What is important, the power consumption of the video card in this mode can be limited to 66 watts. All manipulations were carried out through the MSI Afterburner utility, which recently learned how to overclock professional Nvidia RTX Ampere cards



Nvidia RTX Graphics Cards on Ampere Architecture

The Nvidia RTX A2000 MSRP for the US market is $ 450.

A source:

WCCFTech