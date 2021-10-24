46-year-old Angelina Jolie delighted fans with a translucent outfit on the occasion of her birthday. Photo!

The child custody litigation with Brad Pitt did not darken the holiday.





Legion-Media

Angelina Jolie











On June 4, Angelina Jolie celebrated her birthday – the actress turned 46 years old. According to an insider, the celebration of the star was held in the circle of relatives and friends. The first to congratulate Jolie were her children – they invited their mother to dinner at a restaurant. The Hollywood celebrity was spotted exiting the TAO Asian Cuisine establishment on Selma Avenue in Los Angeles.

At the event on the occasion of the occasion, Jolie appeared in a bright translucent dress, emphasizing her luxurious figure. The actress complemented her look with a Valentino bag, nude pumps and yellow makeup. Together with the actress were her children – sisters Shiloh and Vivien, Zakhara, Pax, Knox and Maddox. The heirs preferred more relaxed casual clothing. It is worth noting that the legal battle with Brad Pitt over child custody did not darken Jolie’s holiday. “Angelina had an amazing day, she started celebrating at home. But the kids surprised her by having dinner at a restaurant, ”an insider told People.

Earlier it became known that Angelina lost one of the court cases to the ex-spouse – he achieved joint custody of the children. The likelihood that the decision will be changed in her favor is minimal. Nevertheless, the actress intends to fight to the end – the star is sure that she will cope with parenting herself. According to an insider, Jolie is ready to go to any lengths to win.