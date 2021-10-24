A database with data of more than 3 million users of CoinMarketCap was put up for sale

Unknown persons put up for sale a database with email addresses of 3.1 million users of the analytical service CoinMarketCap. The entries do not contain passwords, reports the portal Have I Been Pwned.

According to the portal, the alleged hacking took place on October 12. CoinMarketCap confirmed that the leaked addresses “correlate with the subscriber base” of the service. The company conducted a “comprehensive server audit” but “found no sign of a security breach.” Experts believe that the data was obtained from third-party platforms.

“Since there are no passwords in the records we looked at, we believe the data most likely came from a different platform, where users may have reused passwords across multiple sites. We believe that the attacker (or attackers) compared the address list with other data leaks. Thus, the list of addresses of CoinMarketCap users looks real – it is a “cleaned” set of email data from the dark web, which was found in previous leaks not related to the service, “- says the company’s blog.

In 2020, cryptocurrency exchange Binance acquired CoinMarketCap. The cost of the deal was not disclosed. According to media reports, the amount was close to $ 300 million.

Recall that in early October 2021, hackers exploited a vulnerability in the two-factor authentication system of the Bitcoin exchange Coinbase and gained access to thousands of user accounts.

