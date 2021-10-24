A fire broke out on the ship-museum “Red Pennant” in Vladivostok – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Sunday afternoon, October 24, the museum ship “Red Pennant” caught fire on the pier of the Korabelnaya embankment. Burnt out 90 sq. m of premises, according to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Primorsky Territory.

The Emergencies Ministry received information about the fire at 15:09, firefighters arrived at the scene three minutes later. The cabins of the Red Pennant museum ship were on fire.

It took the Firefighters more than 40 minutes to cope with the flames. The area of ​​the fire was 90 sq. m.

“At present, spillage and inspection of the accident site are underway. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, ”the press service said.

The extinguishing involved 35 people and 12 fire trucks.

Judging by the number of gas cylinders on the deck, they worked here by welding.

Let us remind you that the Red Pennant, launched in 1910, is one of the five Russian ships-museums of pre-revolutionary construction.

Initially, it was a messenger ship of the Kamchatka Governor-General and was named after Vasily Zavoiko, and became the “Red Pennant” after the Civil War. The vessel was used for scientific purposes, border protection and the fight against American and Japanese poachers. At the beginning of World War II, cadets of the Pacific School were trained on the ship. In 1945, the Red Pennant was a hospital ship. After the war he became a minesweeper – he cleared the sea.

In 1956, the ship moored in the Golden Horn Bay.