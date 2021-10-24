https://ria.ru/20211024/samolet-1756021670.html

A light-engine plane crashed in the suburbs

A light-engine plane crashed near the city of Ruza near Moscow, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti.

2021-10-24T16: 05

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. A light-engine plane crashed near the city of Ruza near Moscow, a spokesman for the emergency services told RIA Novosti. “A high-wing Aeroprakt A-22 crashed,” he said. According to him, it happened near the village of Vatulino. Two people on board were killed. added the interlocutor of the agency. The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that the high-wing aircraft fell on the territory of the Aeroklassika flying club. After that there was a fire on an area of ​​five square meters. There is no destruction on the ground, the ministry noted.

