A lockdown for non-working days announced in St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad News

In St. Petersburg, from October 30 to November 7, restrictions are imposed on the work of catering establishments, retail trade, entertainment and leisure facilities. This was reported by “Interfax” with reference to the press service of the administration.

The activities of catering establishments (with the exception of take-out and delivery services, catering at railway stations, gas stations, as well as industrial canteens) will be temporarily suspended. The same measure was taken with respect to retail outlets (with the exception of pharmacies, gas stations for electric vehicles, objects without a trading floor, as well as objects of trade in food or non-food essential goods, provided that the share of such goods in the assortment is at least 30%).

Also, the work of beauty salons (with the exception of hairdressing services), beauty salons, spa salons, massage parlors, and solariums will be temporarily suspended. Restrictions will also affect organizations providing bath services (excluding washing areas) and veterinary services (excluding emergency veterinary services).

According to the amendments, during the lockdown, the operation of dental offices and clinics (with the exception of emergency care), fitness centers, swimming pools, water parks, aquariums, attractions, ice skating rinks, entertainment and leisure facilities, as well as bookmakers, zoos (with the exception of those which are located outdoors).

Children’s playrooms and children’s entertainment centers will not work.

State, municipal services will not be provided in the premises of the state authorities of St. Petersburg, state city institutions, including the MFC (with the exception of registration of birth, marriage, divorce, death).

It is prohibited to hold sports, physical education events (with the exception of sports events agreed by Rospotrebnadzor), cultural and entertainment, congress and exhibition, solemn (including marriage registration), leisure activities (master classes, lectures, trainings), water excursions and walks.

During the lockdown, cinemas, exhibition grounds, circuses, and concert halls will be closed.

The work of institutions of general education and secondary general education is temporarily terminated. At the same time, institutions of secondary vocational education can conduct training remotely.

At the same time, the message says that from October 30 to November 7, at least 70% of employees of state educational institutions must switch to a remote mode of work. Private educational organizations are encouraged to organize their work in a similar way.

Kindergartens can work from November 1 to 3 only within the framework of duty groups.

Guests of hotels, boarding houses, rest homes, health resort organizations must have a QR code or PCR test, made no earlier than three calendar days. For holiday homes, the requirement will also apply after the lockdown.

Museums and theaters will be open to visit, however, visitors need to have a QR code or a certificate of medical evacuation from vaccination. Children’s excursions are prohibited.

The ban does not apply to official events organized by the city’s executive authorities, as well as events agreed with the St. Petersburg department of Rospotrebnadzor.

Earlier, similar measures for Moscow were announced by its mayor Sergei Sobyanin – there they will operate from October 28.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on “non-working” days in the period from October 30 to November 7. The heads of the subjects of the Federation, based on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in their regions, were empowered to establish additional non-working days until October 30 or after November 7.

The authorities of the Kaliningrad region also announced new anti-coronavirus measures – which ones have not yet been officially announced.