https://ria.ru/20211024/podozrevaemyy-1755991582.html
A suspect in the murder of a girl was detained in the Orenburg region
A suspect in the murder of a girl was detained in the Orenburg region – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021
A suspect in the murder of a girl was detained in the Orenburg region
The suspect in the murder of a girl in the Orenburg region has been detained, according to the website of the Investigative Committee. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021
2021-10-24T05: 17
2021-10-24T05: 17
2021-10-24T05: 25
incidents
Orsk
Orenburg region
Moscow
Alexander Bastrykin
investigative committee of russia (ck rf)
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/18/1755991745_0:38:926:559_1920x0_80_0_0_482f00f6b06112e3f07f9695f5b4d19f.jpg
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The suspect in the murder of a girl in the Orenburg region has been detained, according to the website of the Investigative Committee. Earlier it was reported that the body of the murdered young woman was found in Orsk. Investigators opened a criminal case, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, transferred it to the central office. According to the department, a 42-year-old acquaintance of the deceased is suspected of involvement in the crime. It is added that he will be interrogated in the near future.
https://ria.ru/20211011/otravlenie-1754091685.html
Orsk
Orenburg region
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/18/1755991745_0-0:924:693_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb5c0133d09e77e280c9d6e4fe14a05.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, Orsk, Orenburg region, Moscow, Alexander Bastrykin, Investigative Committee of Russia (ICRF), Russia
A suspect in the murder of a girl was detained in the Orenburg region