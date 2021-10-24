A suspect in the murder of a girl was detained in the Orenburg region

2021-10-24T05: 17

2021-10-24T05: 17

2021-10-24T05: 25

incidents

Orsk

Orenburg region

Moscow

Alexander Bastrykin

investigative committee of russia (ck rf)

Russia

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The suspect in the murder of a girl in the Orenburg region has been detained, according to the website of the Investigative Committee. Earlier it was reported that the body of the murdered young woman was found in Orsk. Investigators opened a criminal case, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, transferred it to the central office. According to the department, a 42-year-old acquaintance of the deceased is suspected of involvement in the crime. It is added that he will be interrogated in the near future.

05:17 24.10.2021 (updated: 05:25 10.24.2021)

