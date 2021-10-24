A tiny microscope for a smartphone was estimated at $ 40

Usually, the limit of a smartphone’s capabilities in terms of studying objects in detail is macro photography. Chinese engineers suggest fixing this with a tiny attachment that turns any machine into a polarizing microscope.

The iMicro Q2p is a small, fingertip lens. To use a gadget with a smartphone, just attach it to the main camera lens and install a special application. In the latter, you can control settings, including the degree of magnification – up to 800x.

The resolution of the resulting image can reach 1 micrometer, and the optical distortion is comparable to that of a tabletop microscope. For example, this is how the individual fibers of dental floss look through a tiny device:

The developers claim that the result when shooting, although inferior in quality to a real polarizing microscope, is comparable to it. At the same time, the tiny gadget will cost those who will finance its release among the first, 49 Canadian dollars. This is about 40 US dollars and is approximately 1% of the cost of a professional device.

The main advantage of the iMicro Q2p is that it is easy to take with you (weight – about 0.5 grams) to study objects not only in the laboratory or at home, but also outdoors.

Earlier this year, US researchers unveiled a technique that allows you to quickly and accurately test for COVID-19 using a smartphone, microscope, and paper-based microfluidic sensor.