almost everything will be closed except for grocery stores. How did the city meet these measures?

Petersburg announced lockdown… According to Fontanka, the authorities agreed to this so that Muscovites would not come to the city. Another October 22 – about a day before the announcement lockdown – “Fontanka” reported that the authorities of St. Petersburg are preparing for the “Moscow scenario”, that is, the introduction of severe restrictions from October 30 to November 7. With reference to its own source, the publication even reported when Smolny plans to announce new antique measures – on Saturday evening, October 23. As a matter of fact, it happened so. How are they preparing in St. Petersburg for lockdown? We found out from Sergey Kagermazova, a journalist for “Echo of Moscow” in St. Petersburg.

Kagermazov said that the entrepreneurs interviewed by his publication in St. Petersburg do not hope for state assistance. He said that he suffered the most beauty and the fitness industry. Also, according to him, in the city at the moment there are enough places in hospitals, as well as devices Mechanical ventilation… “I talked with doctors, and colleagues wrote with reference to the interviewed doctors – in some places there is not enough oxygen, but there are terrible cases for someone to be disconnected from the apparatus Mechanical ventilation, there have been no such messages yet ”, – he said.

Photo on preview: ANATOLY MALTSEV / EPA / TASS