https://ria.ru/20211024/rozysk-1756027287.html

Almost three thousand suspects were detained during the “Search” event

Almost three thousand suspects were detained during the “Search” event – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

Almost three thousand suspects were detained during the “Search” event

Almost 3 thousand suspects were detained during the interstate preventive measure “Search”, according to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T17: 03

2021-10-24T17: 03

2021-10-24T17: 03

society

cis

irina wolf

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/01/1572307858_930:268:3077:1476_1920x0_80_0_0_5b2955eb62dd7b6b10dcee6fc439c7bb.jpg

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Almost 3 thousand suspects were detained during the interstate preventive action “Search”, according to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. “During the event, police officers searched for 1,610 missing persons. of them 448 – for committing grave and especially grave crimes “, – the statement cites the words of the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk. It is noted that 212 persons wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (police) of the CIS member states were detained on the territory of the Russian Federation. It is added that 108 people, wanted by Russian law enforcement agencies, have been identified on the territory of the CIS member states.

https://ria.ru/20211019/ubiystvo-1755230882.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/01/1572307858_960:229:3077:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_14681de63d886626187d0c55f8e8936c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, cis, irina wolf, russia