Almost three thousand suspects were detained during the “Search” event
2021-10-24T17: 03
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Almost 3 thousand suspects were detained during the interstate preventive action “Search”, according to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. “During the event, police officers searched for 1,610 missing persons. of them 448 – for committing grave and especially grave crimes “, – the statement cites the words of the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk. It is noted that 212 persons wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (police) of the CIS member states were detained on the territory of the Russian Federation. It is added that 108 people, wanted by Russian law enforcement agencies, have been identified on the territory of the CIS member states.
