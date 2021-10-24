Amber heard on the occasion of Johnny Depp’s loss in court showed a photo with traces of beating

The court rejected the actor’s request to appeal the decision of the London Supreme Court, which admitted that Depp had indeed beaten his wife.

34-year-old Hollywood actress Amber Heard, after learning that her ex-husband Johnny Depp was denied permission to appeal the ruling of the London Supreme Court in the case of the debate between the artist and the tabloid The Sun, who wrote in 2018 that the actor beat his wife, posted a symbolic photo on Instagram.

Be always up to date with the Fast Focus telegram channel.

In one of them, she poses in a black dress, and on her face traces of beatings are clearly visible. On that day in 2016, she filed a complaint against Depp, accusing him of domestic violence. The second picture shows her in the same dress she wore when the actor lost a libel case against a British tabloid in the summer of 2020, who called him a “wife-beater.”

“One dress four years apart. Sometimes it is important to wear the same thing twice,” Hurd signed the pictures.

As you know, 57-year-old Depp lost the appeal demanding to overturn the decision in the libel case. In a written decision by the London Court of Appeal, Judges Underhill and Dingemans rejected the actor’s motion for a new trial on the grounds that the second hearing was unlikely to lead to a different outcome.

The lawsuit was based on an article published in The Sun, which alleged that the actor beat his ex-wife Amber Heard. After a three-week High Court trial last year, in which Depp and Hurd testified, the judge concluded the accusation was true.

After the court’s verdict was announced, Hurd posted a statement by her lawyers against the court’s decision on Instagram, which said:

“We are happy, but in no way surprised by the court’s refusal to grant Mr. Depp’s appeal. The evidence presented in the UK case was conclusive and irrefutable. Again, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Amber at least 12 times. and she feared for her life. A verdict and a lengthy, well-reasoned decision, including a confidential decision, were delivered. Mr. Depp’s statement of new and important evidence was nothing more than a press strategy and was firmly rejected by the court. “

Amber Heard’s lawyers’ statement against the court decision [+–]

But this is not the end of the litigation. May 3 in Fairfax County, Virginia (USA) begins consideration of the lawsuit against Depp Heard for $ 50 million. The actor’s lawyer claims that the actor has “irrefutable evidence” of his innocence.

Depp and Heard got married in 2015. For her sake, the actor left the mother of his two children Vannes Paradis, whom he never took down the aisle. However, the marriage with a blonde beauty was short. Already in 2016, Amber filed for divorce, accusing Depp of raising a hand against her. In an interview with a British tabloid, she described herself as a “victim of domestic violence.”

The ex-wife’s accusations have already dealt a serious blow to Depp’s reputation and career. So, he was suspended from playing the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise at the request of Warner Bros. He may be replaced by 54-year-old Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

In addition, the streaming service Netflix has deleted all Johnny Depp movies.

One of the few who lent a helping hand to the actor was his longtime friend, director Tim Burton. He is going to direct The Addams Family and only wants to take Johnny and no one else in the lead role.