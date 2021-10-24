Americans living in Russia told what would happen if the US consulates were closed

I’ll have to go to Turkey

Ethan Sadman recently moved from the United States to Kazan with his wife and three-year-old son, Russian citizens. He is a business consultant and analyst as well as a real estate investor.

How American consulates close in Russia It is not the first year that diplomatic tension has been developing in relations between the two countries. The US Consulate General in St. Petersburg stopped its work in the spring of 2018 amid a scandal with the case of ex-GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Washington then announced the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closure of the Russian consulate general in Seattle. The Russian Foreign Ministry responded by taking mirrored measures.

Ethan does not support the closure of consulates in any country, but he understands that this is a fairly standard government policy.

“I will face very big difficulties if there is no American consulate in Russia. Then you will have to go to a neighboring country to fill out some documents, ”he said, noting that he would probably apply for consular services to Turkey.

But as long as the US Embassy in Moscow remains open, Ethan noted, he has no serious concerns.

According to him, he already experienced discomfort when, to visit the Russian consulate in the United States, he had to fly to New York, and not to San Francisco, which is closer to his city. But, as Ethan noted, most documents in the United States could be processed by mail, and there was only one physical visit to the Russian consulate.

He drew attention to the fact that the US State Department on its website calls the reason for the closure of consulates “critically low staffing of missions.”

“Although, this is probably not entirely true. The deterioration of Russian-American relations could also affect this. The US wanted to somehow punish Russia for the alleged cyberattack, but at the same time, it probably had some staffing problems in its consulates. I think both are true. Both factors influenced, ”he said.

He expressed hope that relations between the two countries will improve, but admitted that cyber war is becoming a real threat, and the closure of consulates is not conducive to solving problems and peace.

“It’s sad to be an emigrant”

Bill Hamilton has been living in Russia for two years. Here he helps his fiancee with her small business by doing gardening.

“I am very sad to be an expat living here. This is not to mention the fact that I cannot get the services that are necessary here in order to travel freely around the world. Even when the consulates were open, shortly before the pandemic, they did little to help me, their services were minimal. It makes life very difficult when you are trying to do important things in your life here, ”he told Gazeta.Ru.

As the American specified, if the consulates are closed, he will have to go for services to Armenia, Poland, Finland or to nearby European countries.

In his opinion, consulates are being closed due to the deterioration of bilateral relations between the countries. As Bill admitted, he is deeply saddened that relations between the two countries are developing in the opposite direction, and it hurts him to see what is happening.

“To be honest, I don’t even understand how this is possible (closure of consulates – Gazeta.Ru). The embassy should be fully staffed anywhere in the world, ”he said.

Even getting a visa is difficult

Jared Deluna lives in Moscow and works for RT.

As an American married to a Russian citizen, the possible closure of consulates will pose a problem for him when a person tries to obtain visas for travel, he said.

“In general, due to the current political climate, it is quite difficult for Russians to even obtain a proper visa to the United States,” he told Gazeta.Ru.

To obtain a visa, a Russian must leave Russia and obtain it through the American consulate outside the country, Jared said.

“In this case – when the consulates in Russia are closed – it will only add even more difficulties for all parties involved,” he concluded.

“I hope they will allow me to continue to develop in Russia”

Eric Ross has been living in Moscow since August 2019. Here he works as an English teacher.

“I am very saddened by the political tensions between our governments. These actions affected only ordinary citizens like me, who are just trying to live a good life, ”he told Gazeta.Ru.

He said that it was very difficult for him to obtain the necessary basic documents. When his passport expired, he said, it took him more than six months to negotiate a new one.

Then he tried to contact the embassy in Kazakhstan, where they agreed to help him, but a week later, quarantine was introduced in the country due to the pandemic.

“Flying to the USA may be the best option, although it is expensive. If the consulates close, I just hope that I will be allowed to continue to develop in Russia, ”said Eric.

At the same time, he expressed the opinion that the consulates would not be closed completely, because Russia is too important for the United States to break off relations with it.

“It would be wise to use consulates as a way to bring two wonderful cultures and people closer together to achieve great goals. I hope that the parties will make a decision based on good intentions, ”he concluded.

“The child is a US citizen without a passport in Russia, what else do they need for an emergency?”

Andy Freck has been in Russia for almost 23 years. He helps Americans come here for treatment that they cannot get in the United States. In addition, he has a real estate agency in Moscow, mainly working with emigrants.

He called the complete closure of consulates impossible, but if it really happens, it will be a very bad move, Andy said.

“In Russia, the US consulates practically do not work anymore. There is no one there anymore. I cannot get there to renew my passport for a 15 year old child. They say they can only accept in an emergency. The child is a US citizen without a passport in Russia, what else do they need for an emergency?

As a result, we signed up, came there, and there is practically no one there, ”he said, noting that he would hardly return to the United States, despite such inconveniences. As Andy noted, when all consulates are closed, he can fly to another country.

The American consulate is very strange about its fellow citizens in Russia, he says.

“How many times have they said that Americans in Russia are the most important and important thing for us, but we are never invited to any events of the consulate. Although other embassies invite their compatriots to important holidays, for example, Independence Day, ”he said.

“I would kick them out of here”

Hairdresser Teddy Boy Greg, who opened Teddy’s Rock n Roll Barbershop in Moscow in 2018, expressed a rather unpopular opinion among compatriots living in Russia – he would like all US consulates and embassies in Russia to be closed.

“If it was my choice, I would kick them out of here. I no longer consider myself an American citizen; rather, I consider myself a citizen of Russia. The American consulates have not done anything useful for me, ”he told Gazeta.Ru.

Teddy called the American Embassy useless and noted that it does nothing when people turn to it for help, so if they are not in Russia, it will not affect him in any way.

“I am not going back to the US anyway. I came to Russia almost four years ago and am trying to obtain Russian citizenship and a passport. And the US Embassy did nothing for me here. Even when I had a problem with documents for immigration to Russia, ”he said.