Americans called to heaven for transgender admiral
Americans were outraged by the conferment of the title of Admiral to a transgender – Russia news today
The White House administration has awarded the transgender woman Rachel Levin the title of four-star admiral – this is the first time in the history of the country, Fox reports … RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Transgender woman Rachel Levine has been awarded the title of four-star admiral by the White House administration, the first time in the country’s history, Fox News reports. Levin is currently serving as Assistant Secretary of Health. The news that she was awarded the rank of admiral caused a stormy reaction among users of social networks. For example, Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson said that in the near future he expects “Joe Biden’s horse to be appointed to the Supreme Court.” “It is extremely strange that so many people do not understand the absurdity of this situation,” wrote one of them. “It’s so sad that our country has taken this path,” says another. Nevertheless, some users supported Rachel Levin …
USA
Levin now holds the post of Assistant Minister of Health. The news that she was awarded the rank of admiral caused a violent reaction among users of social networks.
“And how soon will CNN inform us of the ‘tipping point for horse rights?'” He asked.
Most commentators reacted negatively to the decision of the authorities, calling what was happening a clown.
“It is extremely strange that so many people do not understand the absurdity of this situation,” one of them wrote.
“It is so sad that our country has taken this path,” says another.
“When a biological man calls himself the first female admiral with four stars and expects us to believe this statement, <...> the depth of his madness and the madness of the president who appointed him must be recognized. God help us, please!” – emphasized the third.
However, some users supported Rachel Levine.
