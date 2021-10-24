https://ria.ru/20211023/naznachenie-1755918259.html

Americans called to heaven for transgender admiral

The White House administration has awarded the transgender woman Rachel Levin the title of four-star admiral – this is the first time in the history of the country, Fox reports … RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Transgender woman Rachel Levine has been awarded the title of four-star admiral by the White House administration, the first time in the country’s history, Fox News reports. Levin is currently serving as Assistant Secretary of Health. The news that she was awarded the rank of admiral caused a stormy reaction among users of social networks. For example, Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson said that in the near future he expects “Joe Biden’s horse to be appointed to the Supreme Court.” “It is extremely strange that so many people do not understand the absurdity of this situation,” wrote one of them. “It’s so sad that our country has taken this path,” says another. Nevertheless, some users supported Rachel Levin …

