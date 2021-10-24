Analysts have named the reason why Europe will bow to Russia

MOSCOW, October 24 – PRIME. Now we can personally observe how the European producers of mineral fertilizers are covered by the most severe crisis, the cause of which is the fact that the cost of their production is based on the gas component. Even in conditions of normal gas prices, the cost of its purchase is up to 70% of the cost of the finished product. What can we say about the situation when the prices for natural gas rise abnormally high – as, for example, now. RIA Novosti columnist Valery Mikhailov spoke in more detail about this issue in his article.

He noted that the fact that European producers massively reduce or even suspend production creates excellent opportunities for the Russian chemical industry to generate additional income, which has access to many times cheaper raw materials.

Nevertheless, this situation simultaneously creates risks for Russian farmers: if measures are not taken in advance to prevent excessive export of fertilizers from the country, then agriculture may face a shortage of fertilizers in the spring. And this, at the end of the season, will inevitably lead to a drop in the harvest.

Mikhailov emphasizes that the situation in the European sector of the production of mineral fertilizers is now very difficult. In mid-September, due to the high cost of gas, the American company CF Industries Holdings stopped its British plants. Almost a few days later, a major Norwegian producer of mineral fertilizers Yara International announced a 40% cut in ammonia production at its European plants.

Then, production was cut sequentially due to the high cost of gas from Fertiberia in Spain and OCI in the Netherlands. And Lithuanian Achema refused to resume the work of its ammonia plant. A little later, a rather big European manufacturer Borealis AG announced a reduction in production. And finally, by the end of September, chemical giant BASF surrendered, deciding to cut ammonia production at factories in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen in Belgium and Germany.

“It is almost certain that production cuts and plant shutdowns will continue in Europe in the future. After all, most European producers receive gas under long-term contracts, that is, the price of gas in these contracts is determined by a formula that is currently largely tied to spot gas prices for the European market, rather than the price of oil and fuel oil “, – writes Mikhailov.