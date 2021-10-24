Analysts have named the reason why Europe will bow to Russia

MOSCOW, October 24 – PRIME. Now we can personally observe how the European producers of mineral fertilizers are covered by the most severe crisis, the cause of which is the fact that the cost of their production is based on the gas component. Even in conditions of normal gas prices, the cost of its purchase is up to 70% of the cost of the finished product. What can we say about the situation when the prices for natural gas rise abnormally high – as, for example, now. RIA Novosti columnist Valery Mikhailov spoke in more detail about this issue in his article.

He noted that the fact that European producers massively reduce or even suspend production creates excellent opportunities for the Russian chemical industry to generate additional income, which has access to many times cheaper raw materials.

Nevertheless, this situation simultaneously creates risks for Russian farmers: if measures are not taken in advance to prevent excessive export of fertilizers from the country, then agriculture may face a shortage of fertilizers in the spring. And this, at the end of the season, will inevitably lead to a drop in the harvest.

Mikhailov emphasizes that the situation in the European sector of the production of mineral fertilizers is now very difficult. In mid-September, due to the high cost of gas, the American company CF Industries Holdings stopped its British plants. Almost a few days later, a major Norwegian producer of mineral fertilizers Yara International announced a 40% cut in ammonia production at its European plants.

Then, production was cut sequentially due to the high cost of gas from Fertiberia in Spain and OCI in the Netherlands. And Lithuanian Achema refused to resume the work of its ammonia plant. A little later, a rather big European manufacturer Borealis AG announced a reduction in production. And finally, by the end of September, chemical giant BASF surrendered, deciding to cut ammonia production at factories in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen in Belgium and Germany.

“It is almost certain that production cuts and plant shutdowns will continue in Europe in the future. After all, most European producers receive gas under long-term contracts, that is, the price of gas in these contracts is determined by a formula that is currently largely tied to spot gas prices for the European market, rather than the price of oil and fuel oil “, – writes Mikhailov.

He adds that the formula price is calculated with a lag of a couple of months. That is, if in September spot prices in Europe confidently exceeded $ 800 per thousand cubic meters, then somewhere in November the contract prices will exceed $ 600. Accordingly, if in October the spot prices were already $ 1100 plus, then in December they will reach $ 900 in long-term contracts. So the funniest gas prices for most European consumers are still ahead. The only question is how long such prices will be delayed. But one way or another – European producers will not have time to saturate their market with fertilizers of their own production.

At the same time, the Europeans, even at the best of times, do not cover their needs with their own production. More than 10% of consumption, which is about two million tons in the active ingredient – nitrogen, they buy on the side. Today they run the risk of producing six to seven million tons less than usual. Accordingly, these six to seven million tons will constitute an additional deficit in Europe.

It can be covered by producers with access to cheaper gas. First of all, at the expense of the Russians, as well as at the expense of their colleagues from Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. True, all of the above-mentioned producers, according to experts, have idle capacities at most two million tons. Europeans will be able to buy some small volumes in North Africa.

But even when working at the limit of the capabilities of Eurasian and African producers, it will be absolutely impossible to cover the entire European deficit.

Mikhailov also notes that the deficit in the region may increase by another 1.5 million tons or even more.

“Rumor has it that the Ukrainian authorities are going to lift the embargo on the import of Russian fertilizers. Previously, they were considered too” aggressive “and banned from import, as well as gas for direct purchases. Now Kiev seems to be ready to come to the conclusion that Russian fertilizers are all it is possible to import – apparently, unlike Russian gas, they are not so harmful and smelly. local products “, – writes the columnist RIA Novosti.

It is not surprising that, against the background of all that is happening, the quotations of shares of the largest Russian fertilizer producers have jumped up in recent months. For example, the shares of Phosagro from early August to mid-October rose by almost 32% and only in recent days bounced back slightly. And the prices – say, for urea – on the European market have doubled since May.

In winter, almost all of Europe and, possibly, the “agrarian superpower” Ukraine, which has joined it, will line up for Russian fertilizers.

But this very moment is fraught with risks: after all, manufacturers will be interested in maximum sales to premium markets with high prices, which the markets of European countries will definitely be this winter. And this is where government regulation should play an important role. Turkey, for example, which is an importer of gas but receives it at lower prices than Europe, recently introduced a temporary ban on the export of fertilizers altogether. Of course, there is no reason for Russia to introduce a complete ban, because its own production is excessive.

But it is important to structure the process control in such a way as to reap a double benefit: to sell surplus fertilizers with a good margin, and, by providing domestic farmers with them at affordable prices, to get a crop at a lower cost than competitors.