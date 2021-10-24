Analysts Predict Ethereum (ETH) To Reach $ 20K | Blockchain24

Justin Bennett, a major cryptanalyst known for his Ethereum (ETH) predictions, once again expresses his views on ETH, describing the current trend until the end of 2021 and the future for both ETH and BTC. ‘

ETH to hit $ 5,000 by the end of 2021

Despite everything, analyst Justin Bennett believes that ETH will soon hit its $ 12K target. Moreover, he believes that this could happen at the end of 2021, to be more precise.

In addition, Bennett is officially announcing that ETH will hit $ 12k and remain completely optimistic.

It shows that ETH was, is and will follow the same steps as BTC according to previous history.

It turns out that BTC will reach 100 thousand dollars, then ETH will reach 5 thousand dollars. In addition, many say it could happen before the end of 2021.

BTC at 200 thousand dollars and ETH up to 20 thousand dollars

As for the future, Bennett shows that BTC is a key factor that the entire industry plays, especially ETH.

Accordingly, he states that once BTC surpasses $ 150K and heads towards $ 200K, ETH will strategically follow along, approaching $ 12K.

Once BTC surpasses $ 200K, ETH will already surpass $ 15K to a maximum of $ 20K.

In addition, many are predicting that ETH will reach its ATH before the end of October due to the abundant and sustained price gains.