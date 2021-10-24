Anna Popova: you can’t hide from covid

Everyone is tired of the coronavirus pandemic, and the next restrictions are not a joy to anyone. The need for vaccination is becoming increasingly clear. For the first time in the history of mankind, a pandemic can be stopped, since there is a vaccine, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor, the chief state sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation, Anna Popova, on the Russia 1 TV channel.

“The world knows many examples when some new pathogen came and for years – for years made people suffer. In the Middle Ages in Europe, the plague – and not a year, not two, and not three, but almost 10 years,” she recalled in an interview to the host of the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “To Pavel Zarubin. – This is a new virus in new conditions, but it behaves in the same way as all its predecessors – both viruses and bacteria.”

And most importantly, there is a vaccine for this virus, says Anna Popova.

“This is the first time in human history that a pandemic can be stopped because we have a vaccine. And these 7 days must also be used to get vaccinated. This is the only way to stop the spread. There is no other way.”

As to why some people postpone vaccination against coronavirus, Vladimir Putin was also bewildered recently. Among these are classmates and some of those close to him. There are only two ways – to get sick or get vaccinated, the president said.