Another victim of the collision of a locomotive with a truck in the Amur region was the assistant driver

In the hospital, the driver’s assistant Yevgeny Rodionov, one of the members of the locomotive brigade of the train, died, into which a truck crashed at the crossing at the Ledyanaya station in the Amur region. According to the press service of Russian Railways, the company will provide the family of the deceased employee with comprehensive assistance related to the solution of housing issues, the provision of social conditions, as well as the upbringing and further education of a minor child.

Two other railroad workers, an instructor-driver and a train driver, who were injured, underwent surgery. The state of health of the victims is under the special control of the management of the Russian Railways company.

As Amur News Service reported, on October 23, a truck driver, despite warning signals from a traffic light, drove onto the railroad tracks in front of an approaching freight train. The driver applied emergency braking, but the distance was insufficient, and the collision could not be avoided. As a result, the locomotive and 14 wagons of the freight train came down. The driver of the car was killed.

The Trans-Baikal Investigation Department for Transport of the Eastern Interregional SUT of the Investigative Committee of Russia organized a pre-investigation check into the collision of a truck with a train on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.