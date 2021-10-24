Anthony Hopkins celebrated his Oscar win by dancing with Salma Hayek

The video of the dance to the song of Leonard Cohen was shared by the actress herself on Instagram. Hopkins received the award for his role in the film “Father” directed by Florian Zeller.

Anthony Hopkins, 83, who won his second Oscar last Sunday but never showed up at the ceremony, nevertheless celebrated his victory with 54-year-old actress Salma Hayek. They danced to celebrate his triumph. The video of the dance was shown by Salma herself on social networks.

Anthony celebrated his victory in the nomination “Best Actor” with a dance to Dance Me to the End of Love by Leonard Cohen and an embrace with Salma, with whom he has a long-standing friendship.

“Celebrating with King Anthony Hopkins his second Oscar for his extraordinary performance in Father,” Hayek said in a caption to the video.

In just 12 hours from the moment of publication, the video has gained more than 3 million views on Instagram.

In the comments, fans have already noted that it is much better than a boring ceremony, where, by the way, the actor never appeared. His award was accepted by Joaquin Phoenix. Hopkins didn’t even turn up with a thank you speech and recorded it later.

The actor posted a video in which he said that this news came as a big surprise to him. He expressed his gratitude to the American Film Academy, the director and his family.

Among other things, Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer, who was also nominated for Best Actor.

“I want to give credit to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken away from us too early,” Hopkins said. He noted that taking into account all the circumstances, it is a great honor for him to receive the statuette.

By the way, he became the oldest actor to receive the coveted statuette in this nomination. She became his second – he received the first for the role of the cannibal Hannibal Lecter in the film “The Silence of the Lambs”.