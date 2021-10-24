Apartments dismantled by tenants – Business – Kommersant

The autumn excitement in the long-term rental market led to a jump in average rates: due to the washing out of the most budgetary and liquid options from the market, prices for one-room apartments increased by 6% over the month. Now the situation is stabilizing and the volume of the exposition is being replenished, but the lack of available lots still remains. Analysts are counting on the stabilization of the market, while doubting that the new wave of restrictions will have a noticeable impact on it.

In Russia, there has been a sharp jump in the cost of long-term rental housing, according to the data of “Cyan.Analytics”. One-room apartments in 16 largest cities of the country in October cost an average of 19.93 thousand rubles. per month, two-room apartments – 29.4 thousand rubles. This is higher than the same values ​​in September by 6% and 8%, respectively.

Other market participants noticed similar dynamics. According to the company “Etazhi”, the average cost of renting a one-room apartment in 16 large cities is now 21.73 thousand rubles. per month, two-room – 26.7 thousand rubles. Compared to the previous month, the indicators increased by 9% and 6.4%, respectively.

Avito Real Estate adds that the average cost of rented housing in the country as a whole is now 23.9 thousand rubles, which is 37% higher than the same value last year.

Olga Pavlinova, the head of the rental department of the Etazhi company, is inclined to associate such a pronounced dynamics with a change in the supply structure after the hectic autumn demand for housing. “Specific options did not rise in price so noticeably, but the most affordable offers were leaving the market very quickly, which led to such an impressive increase in average prices,” agrees the head of “Cyan.Analytics” Alexei Popov. The expert notes that this trend peaked at the beginning of the second decade of October and now the indicators are already starting to stabilize, but the difference is still noticeable.

According to the estimates of “Cyan.Analytika”, the average rental price over the past month increased in all major cities of the country, and the most pronounced dynamics was in Kazan, Voronezh and Volgograd… The price of one-room apartments for the month here increased by 9%, to 20.8 thousand rubles, 15.2 thousand rubles. and 14.5 thousand rubles. per month respectively. Analysts at Etazha noticed a sharp jump in St. Petersburg, where the cost of “odnushki” for the month increased by 19%, up to 35.73 thousand rubles. per month. Two-room options for the same period increased in price by 15%, to 49 thousand rubles. per month.

V Moscow, according to CIAN data, over the past month odnushki have risen in price by 6%, to 42 thousand rubles. per month, “kopeck piece” – by 2%, up to 63.5 thousand rubles. But the level remains patchy. Thus, according to analysts from Inkom-Nedvizhimost, the highest rental rates remain in the Central Administrative District, where a one-room apartment costs an average of 55 thousand rubles. per month. The cheapest property is in SEAD – 33 thousand rubles.

Oksana Polyakova, deputy director of the rental department of Inkom-Nedvizhimost, states that the seasonal jump in demand for rental real estate in Moscow this autumn was more pronounced than usual.

In the second half of August – September, the total volume of supply decreased by 35% and the most budget lots were washed out of the market, she explains. In October, according to Ms. Polyakova’s estimates, the number of requests from tenants of economy class housing exceeded the number of rented apartments by 17%. Now the demand for long-term rental housing in the capital, according to Ms. Polyakova’s estimates, has begun to decline, but this has not yet affected the average cost of objects.

Alexei Popov says that the reasons for the sharp jump in demand for rent are the return of employees to the offices, the beginning of the school year in full-time mode and the flow of those who did not manage to buy an apartment due to sharply increased prices to the market. Long-term lease has become a more profitable solution for many groups of the population, says Sergey Khakhulin, head of development projects at Avito Real Estate.

Olga Pavlinova notes that at the moment the long-term rental housing markets in large cities are overheated, and there is a shortage of liquid supply. Now, according to her, new lots are gradually entering the market, but this process is not too fast. “Many objects are initially exhibited at an inflated price, it decreases in the process of bargaining,” says the expert.

In the future, Oksana Polyakova counts on the stabilization of the situation in Moscow, noting that the new sanitary restrictions do not have a significant impact on the capital’s real estate market.

“New rounds of the fight against the pandemic do not confuse people,” she says. Sergei Khakhulin also does not expect a significant impact of new restrictions on the market of the country’s largest cities, stating that the trend can only change if these measures are delayed.

Alexandra Mertsalova