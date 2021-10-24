Autopilots for investments – Finance – Kommersant

Management and brokerage companies offer private investors strategies and mutual funds, for the results of which algorithms and robot advisors are responsible. The use of special software is designed to improve management efficiency, and hence the return on investment. According to market participants, such strategies outpace benchmarks by 3–5.5 p.p. However, robotization is still impossible without human intervention, since it still does not cope well with the news background, low-liquid assets and abnormal movements in the markets.

Algorithms move to mutual funds

Strategies based on algorithms and machine learning in the Russian market were available mainly within the framework of trust management (DM). But in recent months, management companies have begun to transfer them to retail mutual investment funds (UIF). On Thursday, a new BPIF Raiffeisen – Tactical Strategy of Exchange Traded Funds (Raiffeisen Capital Management Company), fully algorithmically controlled, began trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange. The main classes of fund instruments are ETFs for European equities, European bonds and hedge investments. The portfolio composition is reviewed on a regular basis, depending on the dynamics of these indicators.

At the beginning of October, Alfa-Capital offered retail investors the BPIF Alfa-Capital Quant, which, like the company’s strategy of the same name, is actively managed on the basis of machine learning methods built on the experience of a professional manager. Sberbank Asset Management notes that the line of smart funds launched at the beginning of summer also refers to mutual funds of active management based on algorithms. “These are funds that invest in different asset classes through separate securities and ETFs and are rebalanced according to an algorithm that selects a portfolio that is optimal in terms of profitability for a specific level of risk,” says Vasily Illarionov, Executive Director of the Investments and Savings Division of Sberbank.

Coping with volatility

The algorithms allow adding optimization elements to index products and bringing the company’s expertise to the product, and not just repeating one of the publicly available indexes of the Moscow Exchange or NASDAQ, says Vasily Illarionov. One of the tasks of an algorithmic strategy is to minimize volatility. “Portfolio managers can have strategies with volatility of 20-30% per year, which is comparable to the S&P index. In the ETF-based BIF that we launched, the annual volatility does not exceed 8%, ”says Boris Skorodumov, head of the QIS department at Raiffeisen Capital.

Algorithms help balance the portfolio, which is especially difficult when managing hundreds of securities.

In addition, such strategies, according to Boris Skorodumov, reduce operational risks associated with restrictions on the risk limits of purchases. “If the manager exceeds them, then he will have to sell, which also makes the management more expensive,” he notes.

In addition, strategies using automated systems are cheaper than actively managed funds due to the absence of a manager. “A fund with an algorithm is approximately one and a half to two times cheaper than a fund with active management,” notes Vasily Illarionov.

Beating Benchmarks

As a result, such strategies should bring more returns to investors both at the expense of lower costs and greater efficiency. Moreover, the hardware equipment, as noted by Boris Skorodumov, does not differ from the usual expenses of the management company. According to Vladimir Bragin, Director for Analysis of Financial Markets and Macroeconomics at Alfa-Capital, Alfa Quant’s strategy focuses on a yield of + 3-5% per year to the benchmark. “On backtests and real money, everything turns out even better, 5-7%, but we understand that we can not see all absolutely possible scenarios,” he notes.

Algorithms in working with investments are also used by some brokerage companies. In particular, the Artificial Intelligence strategy and a robot advisor are available in the VTB My Investments mobile application. “Machine learning algorithms are used de facto to select instruments for the portfolio. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the only strategy that is controlled not by people, but by an algorithm, “said Vladimir Potapov, Chief Executive Officer of VTB Capital Investments. The profitability of the AI ​​strategy of the robot advisor of the VTB My Investments mobile application since its launch (October 19, 2020) was 59.4%, while the benchmark index of the Moscow Exchange grew by 54%.

Manager to help

Despite the effectiveness of such strategies, market participants note the impossibility of their application in all strategies. “On the one hand, algorithms in one way or another rely on market inefficiency, on the other hand, it is necessary that the instruments are liquid enough to carry out transactions. In addition, working with a small number of instruments gives low reliability, and if the number of instruments is too large, then questions may arise how to process all the signals, ”says Mr. Bragin.

There is a large amount of information that is still difficult to put into artificial intelligence algorithms. “Such strategies very poorly work out the news flow and specific news on companies,” notes Vladimir Potapov. In addition, algorithms cannot quickly independently adjust to changing market conditions, breaking trends, and much more. “For such cases, the manager’s expertise is needed, regular supervision of the portfolio, his right to make independent decisions,” notes Vasily Illarionov.

In addition, there are a number of regulatory and infrastructural constraints that limit the use of automatic portfolio generation algorithms.

“For Russian unqualified investors, one foreign issuer cannot make up more than 13% of the portfolio. These constraints need to be programmed into the strategy, and in the case of ETFs, complex breakdowns also need to be done. Over time, regulatory restrictions will change, and this will lead to the development of the market and the emergence of a larger number of such instruments, ”Boris Skorodumov believes.

Vitaly Gaidaev