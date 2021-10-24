Backfill question – Mir – Kommersant

The Taiwan issue has once again increased the degree of confrontation between Washington and Beijing. During a recent conversation with voters, US President Joe Biden was asked if the US is ready to defend Taiwan in the event of Chinese aggression against it. And despite the fact that the American president, in answering the question, remained within the framework of the course long ago adopted by the United States, Beijing perceived this statement as harsh and aggressive. Taking into account the extremely painful reaction of China and the aggravation of the halt in the region, American experts recommend that the Biden cabinet be very careful in its statements, thinking over every word and context in which it should sound.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday, during his conversation with the Americans on the air of the CNN television channel, made very loud statements about the situation around Taiwan and US relations with China. To a question from the audience about the alleged tests of hypersonic weapons in the PRC, Mr. Biden replied: “Russia, China and the rest of the world know that we have the most powerful army in world history.” Therefore, regardless of what happens to the military programs of competing countries, one should ask the question not about the ability of the United States to repel these threats, but about whether or not they (these countries. “B”) actions that could put them in a position where they could make a serious mistake. “

Joe Biden also answered positively when asked whether the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a hypothetical Chinese attack. “Yes, we have such obligations,” Mr. Biden assured.

The American leader added that although he does not strive for a cold war with China, they “must understand that we are not going to retreat and change our views.”

China’s reaction was not long in coming. The PRC Foreign Ministry warned the United States against premature conclusions. “No one should underestimate the strong determination and ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” stated at the Chinese Foreign Office.

Subsequently, White House spokesman Jen Psaki tried to extinguish another diplomatic scandal and during a press briefing on Friday assured that the statements of the US President should not be regarded as a reversal of American policy towards Taiwan. As before, military interaction with him is governed by the Taiwan Relations Act. This is a document that was approved by the US Congress in 1979. According to him, despite the thaw in relations with China, the United States did not abandon its obligations to protect Taiwan from external threats.

If you rely on the statements of the parties, it is obvious that China and the United States see the future of this territory differently…

China regards it as its province, expecting a “peaceful return” to “one China.”

The United States strives to maintain the status quo and support Taiwan’s conditional independence for as long as possible.

The recent discussion dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the key UN resolution on the status of the People’s Republic of China, which took place at the Marshall Fund in Washington, was very indicative in this sense. According to this resolution on October 25, 1971, the right of permanent representation in the United Nations was transferred from the Republic of China (in Taiwan) to the PRC. Liang-Yu Wang, Deputy Representative of Taiwan in the United States, who participated in the discussion, expressed the opinion that the PRC “misinterprets” this resolution, blocking any international interaction of Taiwan with other UN members. Rick Waters, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs, stated during this discussion that the United States supports Taiwan’s “inclusiveness” in the UN, and all members will benefit from this engagement. The PRC representative did not participate in the discussion.

At the same time, it is known that Beijing reacts extremely painfully to any contacts between the United States and its allies with representatives of Taiwan. In particular, after the Wall Street Journal reported that American military instructors were working in Taiwan, the PRC Foreign Ministry warned the United States against any interaction with the government of this partially recognized state.

It is important to note that Mr. Biden’s statements came after the situation in the region escalated to the limit.

Recently, the PRC accused the US and Canadian military courts of provocations in the Taiwan Strait. China itself is strengthening its presence in the area. According to the Ministry of Defense of Taiwan, recently there has been an intensification of flights of the PRC’s military aviation in its airspace. The Taiwanese military has counted about 150 such flights.

Recently, US intelligence sources in the Financial Times reported that since August, China has successfully tested hypersonic weapons that can create complications for both Taiwan’s and America’s missile defense. And although the representative of the PRC Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian announced a day later that the PRC was testing not a new type of weapon, but a spacecraft, the US took the information about the new weapon of the PRC very seriously. American experts interviewed earlier by Kommersant advised the US administration to be more careful with statements about Taiwan in this regard.

Although the US position on Taiwan has not really changed over the years, the painfulness of the issue should force American diplomacy to find more accurate and relevant approaches, American experts are sure. Ryan Hess, senior researcher at Brookings Institution, specializing in the topic of interaction with Taiwan, parsed Mr. Biden’s statement in detail in his account on Twitter… The expert suggested to the American President “next time … instead of talking about hypotheses … to confirm the earlier wording (Secretary of State Anthony. – “B”) Blinken that the United States is fulfilling its obligations (in Taiwan – “B”), and it would be a grave mistake for anyone to try to change this status quo by force. “

Ekaterina Moore