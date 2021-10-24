Baijiahao: Japan will go under water in case of nuclear strike from Russia – Gazeta.Ru

Chinese experts of the Baijiahao portal prepared material, considering the hypothetical possibility of a military conflict between Russia and Japan, writes “PolitRussia”…

In their opinion, a military conflict is an extreme, but still a possible option, since at present relations between the two countries have deteriorated after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida came to power.

The portal’s experts note that Russia can use in the conflict a new combat system “Sarmat”, which is known in the West as “Satan-2”.

“Russia’s intercontinental ballistic missiles have a terrifying power,” the report says.

At the same time, experts noted that the Japanese should not rely on the assistance of the American missile defense system.

“Japan will go under water,” the authors described the consequences of Russia’s strike on Japan.