Bartholomew accused the Russian Orthodox Church of ingratitude

ATHENS, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said that he would not succumb to the pressure of the Russian Orthodox Church in connection with the granting of the tomos of autocephaly to the church in Ukraine, and declared the ungrateful behavior of the Russians, whom the Greeks “Christianized and made civilized.” During his tenure on the patriarchal throne, he spoke in detail about the church problem that arose with the presentation of the tomos of autocephaly to schismatics in Ukraine. The Patriarch of Constantinople explained the sharp reaction of the Moscow Patriarchate to autocephaly “by the geopolitical goals of Moscow.” He stated that before making a decision on the Ukrainian church issue, Phanar “with prayer and prudence considered all these parameters of the reaction of the Moscow Patriarchate.” Bartholomew claimed that he made the decision “only and exclusively in the spiritual interests of the people of God.” “We did not study geopolitical interests from the point of view attributed to us, or financial (interests). Geopolitical developments – I will not judge whether this is good or bad, – it entered the life of the church, and we see this in all autocephalous churches created by the Ecumenical Patriarchate itself with sacrifices and hardships, “Bartholomew said. opinion, he “restores justice.” my predecessor Jeremiah was imprisoned and more in Moscow to pay tribute to the patriarch rhal values ​​there. And now the humble successor of these respected people is insulted and forced to obey the secular demands of those who, contrary to our canonical and historical arguments, use their economic and secular strength and power against the churches, which depend politically on “their weighty word,” he said. proved to be resistant to pressure. “I am by the grace of God for 30 years the Ecumenical Patriarch. I am responsible for the rights of this throne. I am responsible for my predecessors, before history, before the people of God, who expects only the truth from Constantinople, far from temporary interests and petty bills,” he said Patriarch of Constantinople. According to him, from autocephaly in Ukraine he received only “insults, smears, slander, abuse and humiliation.” and why not made them civilized, without changing the language, customs and traditions – this is what causes a feeling of fear and insecurity in other churches, so as not to identify themselves and not harmonize with the actions of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. infringe on the rights of Constantinople, “Bartholomew said, adding that he would never surrender. he steps to overcome the gap that has arisen, and how peace will come in Ukraine, if “the structure of the Metropolitan of the Moscow Patriarchate Onufriy still exists illegally,” Bartholomew replied that Metropolitan Onufry “categorically refused” to participate in the “unification council.” On it, two schismatic organizations created one schismatic structure – the so-called “Orthodox Church of Ukraine.” lies in the fact that the Ecumenical Patriarchate did not sever communion with the Moscow Patriarchate precisely because it does not believe that there is any violation of church order and canon law. This means that our hearts are not closed to the brothers. In fact, it is the other way around. If Metropolitan Onufry agreed to take part in a unification council, to which the mother church invited him along with other brothers-archpriests, then, probably, today everything would be different. This did not happen. They categorically refused to promote unity and preferred isolation through the division of society and the threat of a split, “- said Bartholomew. According to him, the” brothers “eventually betray This opinion. Bartholomew insisted on the right of Constantinople to primacy in Orthodoxy and its “unique responsibilities in the church,” and those who tried to hold a conciliatory meeting of Orthodox churches in Amman in 2020 were accused of devilry. “From this point of view, we are here, in Phanar, was definitely upset by the initiative to hold a “brotherly meeting” in Amman. All this is a new demoniacal possession for the teaching of our church and its tradition, “Bartholomew concluded.

