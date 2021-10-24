https://ria.ru/20211024/ismailov-1756009603.html

Bastrykin instructed to take additional measures in the Ismailov case

2021-10-24T12: 42

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed to take additional measures in the criminal case against the ex-owner of the Cherkizovsky market Telman Ismailov for his extradition by Montenegro, according to the website of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. Vladimir Novovich, on the basis of it, decided to immediately release Ismailov from the extradition facility. According to the website of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, due to the granting of political asylum to Ismailov, his extradition to the Russian Federation for the administration of justice is impossible. Earlier, Bastrykin instructed to report on the grounds for the refusal to extradite. In addition, Bastrykin expressed gratitude to the Interpol employees for the effective work in organizing the search for the accused in the criminal case Telman Ismailov. prosecution. In early October, the billionaire was arrested by the Podgorica court, and he and his brother Vagif were put on the international wanted list. In Russia, they were charged with murder and illegal arms trafficking, and the court arrested them in absentia. The investigation considers Telman Ismailov to be the organizer of the murders of two entrepreneurs, the perpetrator of the crime, Mehman Kerimov, was sentenced to 13 years in a strict regime colony. According to the information on the website of the Investigative Committee, Ismailov was incriminated in absentia with murder, illegal arms trafficking, as well as kidnapping.

