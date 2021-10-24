Bastrykin instructed to take additional measures to extradite Ismailov :: Politics :: RBC

Telman Ismailov

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed the international legal department of the IC to take additional measures to extradite the former owner of the Cherkizovsky market Telman Ismailov by Montenegro. This was reported on the website of the department.

The Investigative Committee believes that “the materials of the investigation leave no doubt about Ismailov’s involvement in the crimes.” The ministry also said that the granting of political asylum to Ismailov “causes bewilderment”, since in the case of a businessman it is a matter of common crimes.

In Russia, Ismailov was arrested in absentia in 2017 in the case of the murder of the owner of the Stroy Market shopping malls, Vladimir Savkin, and the founder of the Lyublino-Motors company, Yuri Brylev, at the same time he was put on the international wanted list. According to investigators, Ismailov and his brothers decided to eliminate competitors. In 2020, the businessman’s brother Rafik Ismailov was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

In addition, Ismailov is accused of illegal arms trafficking and of organizing the abduction of singer Abraham Russo. The entrepreneur does not admit guilt for any of the episodes.