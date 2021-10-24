Bennett praised meeting with Putin

https://ria.ru/20211024/izrail-1756016679.html

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was good and deep, Syria and the Iranian nuclear … RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

TEL-AVIV, 24 October – RIA Novosti. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was good and deep, Syria and the Iranian nuclear program were discussed. In addition, Bennett said that the parties spoke about the Iranian nuclear program, “the state of which is of concern to everyone.” The meeting between Putin and Bennett took place on Friday in Sochi and lasted five hours. The meeting was warm and positive, at which a number of significant issues in bilateral relations were considered, the Israeli prime minister’s office said. Bennett canceled the scheduled flight to Tel Aviv for mid-Friday and stayed in Sochi until the end of Shabbat, which ended at sunset on Saturday. Bennett to Russia is timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the restoration of full-scale diplomatic relations between the countries, celebrated on October 18.

