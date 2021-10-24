best jokes by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

One of the secrets of a happy marriage between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively is the ability to be ironic about themselves and each other. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, we recall the famous jokes of the most cheerful Hollywood couple

With a great sense of humor, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds regularly compete in wit on their social media.













Exchange of congratulations

One of the most famous joke exchanges between Ryan and Blake happened after the actor wished his wife a happy birthday. Reynolds posted a photo of them together, cropping Lively’s face and captioning the post with the phrase: “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife.” If anyone would be offended by such a joke, it would definitely not be Blake. The girl appreciated the congratulations of her beloved and the answer was not long in coming – on her husband’s birthday, she posted on Instagram a photo of her husband with Ryan Gosling. “Happy Birthday baby!” – the actress signed the picture, cropping the image of her husband.

No filters

When the paparazzi filmed Blake on the set of the crime drama Rhythm Section, Ryan Reynolds did not miss the opportunity to upload a photo of his wife to his account and sign the frame with the hashtag #without filters. Recall that in the film, Lively played a girl with a difficult fate, who tried to improve her life after the tragedy, filling her loneliness with drugs and earning money through prostitution.

First date

Actual footage from the first date with my wife. Tried to surprise her and totally forgot I was a fucking shark. pic.twitter.com/7AxuauYH2e – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 24, 2016

To exchange ironic photos and videos, actors use not only Instagram, but all available social networks. Ryan once posted footage from the movie “The Shoal” on Twitter, in which Blake tries to escape from a shark, and captioned: “Real footage from our first date.” The actor joked that the scene from the thriller reminds him of his first date with his wife. He was, of course, in the role of a shark.

And it’s birthday again

On Ryan’s 43rd birthday, Blake continued the tradition of sarcastic congratulations and posted a picture on Instagram where she sticks her finger into the nose of her other half. In the caption to the post, the star noted that she chose the best photo.

Invisible phone

A couple of years ago, the actor posted a photo with the caption “I wrote a letter to my mother for ten minutes and suddenly realized that there was no phone in my hand”. Blake decided to support her husband with comments, and a funny dialogue ensued between the spouses:

– Can’t you swipe to the right?

– This is not Tinder, but the E-Harmony app.

– Can you tell me how to install it? I’m so lonely.

– How cute. Happy Valentine’s Day too.

25-th of August

@mariahcarey #duet with @vancityreynolds That wasn’t part of the plan! #FreeGuy #Fantasy ♬ Fantasy – Mariah Carey

Reynolds’ jokes can now be seen in Tiktok. Last summer, the actor posted a video with Mariah Carey, in which they sang the song Fantasy together. Reynolds posted this video with the caption “Best Thing That Happened to Me on August 25th.” The sarcasm was that August 25 is Blake’s birthday. Let’s see how she answers today!