Better than Keira Knightley: look at Dakota Johnson as a 19th century aristocrat

Streaming service Netflix has shared the first stills of Reason, the adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. Dakota Johnson will play the main role in the film. The actress will be reincarnated as 27-year-old Anne Elliot – a girl from an aristocratic family close to ruin. Eight years ago, she turned down Captain Frederick Wentworth’s offer because of his poverty and lack of position in society. Time passes, and Wentworth’s position changes – now he has a high military rank and fortune. True, he was disappointed in Ann and did not intend to forgive her.

Wentworth became the epitome of the new gentleman of the 19th century: a successful man who made a fortune through hard work rather than inherited it. He will be played by the American actor Cosmo Jarvis. The film also stars Henry Golding as the main character’s cousin. The project was led by theater director Carrie Cracknell, who has worked on productions at the Royal Court and Young Vic Theaters. The film is set to premiere in 2022.

Jane Austen’s novel was published in 1817. Like the rest of the writer’s books, the novel “The Arguments of Reason” was repeatedly filmed – and quite successfully. The last film adaptation was released in 2007, the role of Anne Elliot was played by Sally Hawkins.

Photo: Stills from films