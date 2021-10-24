Biden’s rating has plummeted more than all U.S. presidents since 1945

The rating of US President Joe Biden in the first nine months of his rule fell by 11.3 percentage points. – from 56% to 44.7%. This is the largest drop among US leaders since World War II, according to a study by the Gallup Institute of Public Opinion.

Photo: press service of the White House

Gallup explains the drop in Joe Biden’s rating by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the “chaotic” US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the deaths of more than a dozen US troops in Kabul, as well as economic problems.

At the same time, the level of approval of Biden’s actions differs dramatically depending on the party. In the October poll, Biden was supported by 34% of Democrats, just 4% of Republicans and 92% of those who do not identify themselves with any party.

The previous record for the drop in the rating in the first nine months of the presidency belonged to Barack Obama – by 10.1 percentage points, from 63% to 52.9%. Ja Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, dropped 4.4 percentage points over this period. (from 41.3% to 36.9%).

Not all US presidents fell in the first months of their rule. For example, John F. Kennedy has grown by 2.5 percentage points. (from 74.3% to 76.8%). The record holder for the growth of the rating is George W. Bush, his figure grew by 13.1 percentage points. (from 58.4% to 71.5%).